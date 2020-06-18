COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'We are overwhelmed by Covid-19', say health care workers

June 18 2020 -7:02

We are already overwhelmed by Covid-19: WC health care workers

Bodies are piling up in a small room that doubles as a makeshift mortuary in one of Cape Town’s district hospitals, said an emergency nurse working there.

By Wednesday (June 17) 1,205 people had died of Covid-19 and 45,767 had been infected in the Western Cape, the epicentre of the pandemic in SA. At least 31,824 have recovered so far.