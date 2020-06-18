South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'We are overwhelmed by Covid-19', say health care workers

President Cyril Ramaphosa stressed that the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced the closure of key sectors in the country, had severely impacted the country.

18 June 2020 - 07:28 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

June 18 2020 -7:02

We are already overwhelmed by Covid-19: WC health care workers

Bodies are piling up in a small room that doubles as a makeshift mortuary in one of Cape Town’s district hospitals, said an emergency nurse working there.

By Wednesday (June 17) 1,205 people had died of Covid-19 and 45,767 had been infected in the Western Cape, the epicentre of the pandemic in SA. At least 31,824 have recovered so far.

June 18 2020 - 6:14

Tobacco giant takes government to court over 'unconstitutional' ban

Cigarette manufacturing company British American Tobacco South Africa (Batsa) has filed papers in the Western Cape High Court challenging the ongoing ban on tobacco sales.

The company, which filed a joint application with some tobacco farmers and a tobacco consumers' group, is hoping that their matter will be heard in court by next Monday.

Most read

  1. Former Zuma benefactor named as ‘witch-hunt’ instigator South Africa
  2. 22,000 Edcon employees get retrenchment notices South Africa
  3. Tshegofatso Pule murder accused Muzikayise Malephane weeps in court as he ... South Africa
  4. Appointment of SABC TV host in 2016 was improper: Mkhwebane South Africa
  5. Stop picking up money at cash-in-transit crime scenes, police warn South Africa

Latest Videos

Easing lockdown: SA restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to ...
Authorities arrest 8 linked to VBS 'heist'
X