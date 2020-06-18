COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'We are overwhelmed by Covid-19', say health care workers
President Cyril Ramaphosa stressed that the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced the closure of key sectors in the country, had severely impacted the country.
June 18 2020 -7:02
We are already overwhelmed by Covid-19: WC health care workers
Bodies are piling up in a small room that doubles as a makeshift mortuary in one of Cape Town’s district hospitals, said an emergency nurse working there.
By Wednesday (June 17) 1,205 people had died of Covid-19 and 45,767 had been infected in the Western Cape, the epicentre of the pandemic in SA. At least 31,824 have recovered so far.
June 18 2020 - 6:14
Tobacco giant takes government to court over 'unconstitutional' ban
Cigarette manufacturing company British American Tobacco South Africa (Batsa) has filed papers in the Western Cape High Court challenging the ongoing ban on tobacco sales.
The company, which filed a joint application with some tobacco farmers and a tobacco consumers' group, is hoping that their matter will be heard in court by next Monday.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 28 202 #COVID19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 4 083 new cases of #COVID19. Regrettably, we report 49 more #COVID19 related deaths; 43 from the WC and 6 from the EC. We send our deepest condolences. pic.twitter.com/ke5KpqH4HN— NICD (@nicd_sa) June 17, 2020