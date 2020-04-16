COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Day 21: What was supposed to be last day of lockdown
April 16 2020 - 10:35
Mkhize meets with Mpumalanga health MEC to discuss flattening Covid-19 curve
Welcomed to Mpumalanga Province by MEC Sasekani Manzini, MP Ms Audrey Maleka and Mayor of Msukwaligwa Local Municipality Cllr Mkhaliphi#Covid_19 #FlattenTheCurve pic.twitter.com/ok0HtrYzp3— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 16, 2020
April 16 2020 - 10:12
Government ramps up campaign against Covid-19 fake news
The government has put in place a hi-tech monitoring and evaluation process to tackle fake news being shared on various platforms and have them investigated by police for prosecution.
“We are stepping up our campaign against digital misinformation, particularly in relation to Covid-19 and related actions such as the national lockdown,” acting minister of communications Jackson Mthembu said on Wednesday.
Mthembu said once fake news items or social media posts had been identified, the platform owners would be notified to take down the posts.
Keeping Tshwane clean in the time of Covid-19
April 16 2020 - 10:05
A clean place looks appealing. Cleanliness raises the ordinary to the extraordinary. Church square looking amazing thanks to our team. pic.twitter.com/5Bvdxqibeo— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) April 16, 2020
April 16 2020 - 09:00
EXPLAINED: How Covid-19 spreads
Viruses such as #COVID19 spread through droplets and contact of person-to-person. If you believe you may have been exposed, isolate yourself and call your primary care physician or contact the public hotline 0800 029 999 to seek medical help @nicd_sa pic.twitter.com/tnd8e2pS4o— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 16, 2020
April 16 2020 - 08:50
Police 10111 call centre in Cape Town closed after two staff get Covid-19
National police say the 10111 emergency call centre in Maitland, Cape Town, has been shut down after two employees tested positive for Covid-19.
Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said the call centre was closed at 4pm on Wednesday after staff from separate shifts were confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus.
Naidoo said evacuation, screening and testing and decontamination processes were immediately conducted at the centre.
April 16 2020 - 07:40
Petition for R500 boost to child support grants nears target of 600,000 signatures
A campaign to persuade the government to urgently increase child support grants by R500 for six months has received 557,707 out of a target of 600,000 signatures.
A group of NGOs and academics wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa last week. The government said it was considering their request to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Yes, I can confirm that we are looking at adjusting temporarily the child-support grant and old-age pension grant," said finance minister Tito Mboweni on Tuesday.
April 16 2020 - 07:30
Tiger Brands closes Albany bakery in Durban after workers test positive for Covid-19
Food manufacturing giant Tiger Brands has temporarily closed its Durban bakery after its staff tested positive Covid-19.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the company said that it had close to the bakery as a precautionary measure and that they had contacted the department of health (DOH) and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).
Ensuring the health and safety of our bakery employees is a priority at a time like this. We understand and appreciate the risk our bakeries and drivers face in providing bread to families during this crisis.— Love Albany Bread (@LoveAlbanyBread) April 15, 2020
April 16 2020 - 07:20
SA throws weight behind WHO after Trump pulls funding
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has thrown his - and SA's - full weight behind the World Health Organisation (WHO) as controversy swells over the actions of US President Donald Trump.
Speaking on Wednesday night, Mkhize, who did not mention Trump specifically, spoke about an issue "that has been raging in the media" - a clear reference to the US pulling funding from the WHO.
"I do want to say that on behalf of ourselves in South Africa, we have full confidence both in the WHO and the director-general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus," he said.
April 16 2020 - 07:18
Shops, hospitals shut as virus strikes frontline workers
Pandemic frontline workers in retail and healthcare have begun to feel the pinch, with shops and hospital units across SA shuttered because of staff infections.
With a lack of protective equipment and little government intervention, they feel critically exposed.
April 16 2020 - 07:15
Maak ’n plan, ministers: Cabinet holds SA’s most crucial meeting
Saving jobs and lives.
This is expected to dominate the agenda as cabinet performs a delicate balancing act to cushion a jobs bloodbath during the pandemic.