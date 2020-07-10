COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Can your sanitiser protect you from catching the virus which may now also be airborne?

July 10 2020 - 07:30

Lockdown has changed the way we shop, report finds

South Africans are in the main still shopping during the day, showing persistent change in retail behaviour even though lockdown regulations have been relaxed.

Before lockdown, shopping was typically done in the evening.

This is according to a recent report by vehicle recovery and fleet management company, Netstar.

For instance, the time of day at which drivers choose to do their shopping has shifted towards noon hours, with a drop-off, generally, seen from 4pm.