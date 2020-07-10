COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Can your sanitiser protect you from catching the virus which may now also be airborne?
July 10 2020 - 07:24
Have you bought a sanitiser that doesn't meet standards? Here's how to tell
TimesLIVE revealed that Sci-Corp Laboratories found some hand sanitisers being sold in SA or used at store entrances do not meet the recommended requirements.
But how do you know if you are getting conned or should turn down the spray as you enter a store?
July 10 2020 - 07:30
Lockdown has changed the way we shop, report finds
South Africans are in the main still shopping during the day, showing persistent change in retail behaviour even though lockdown regulations have been relaxed.
Before lockdown, shopping was typically done in the evening.
This is according to a recent report by vehicle recovery and fleet management company, Netstar.
For instance, the time of day at which drivers choose to do their shopping has shifted towards noon hours, with a drop-off, generally, seen from 4pm.
July 10 2020 - 07:31
‘Bodies are piling up’: E Cape funeral parlours plead for help
Funeral parlours in the Eastern Cape are struggling to cope with the influx of Covid-19 corpses.
They blame the burial backlog on a delay in issuing death certificates, but home affairs denies this.
July 10 2020 - 07:32
Ignoring the coronavirus to play football
Life in Ezimbawuleni, Mpumalanga, is quiet. The village, also known as Mafufumbe, is hidden in pine woods and mountains stretching far into the distance. Houses are far apart — social distancing long before it was a thing.
Sunshine is golden in the dry grassland. On Saturday June 20, the dust was thick in the air as a football tournament was held despite the country being under level 3 of the Covid-19 lockdown. In alert level 3, contact sports are prohibited. However, six local amateur football clubs battled it out in Ezimbawuleni, in a tournament where each team paid R500 to participate.
Because of lockdown restrictions, the tournament is not played at eMpuluzi, where there are better facilities and a more accessible stadium. Instead, they play on a dusty field hidden from law enforcement officials and prying eyes, in a province with 2,528 confirmed Covid-19 infections and 22 recorded deaths, at the time of publication.