Cricket

Kallis can't wrap his head around who should open batting with Elgar in SA Test side

12 September 2017 - 16:38 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Jacques Kallis and young cricket players during the Momentum Season Briefing at Momentum Offices on September 12, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Jacques Kallis and young cricket players during the Momentum Season Briefing at Momentum Offices on September 12, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

So complicated is matter of who should open the batting with Dean Elgar in the Proteas Test side that even former premier all-rounder Jacques Kallis can't wrap his head around it.

Stephen Cook was dropped for Heino Kuhn but he struggled in England and there are calls for the young Aiden Markram to be given an opportunity and be backed against Bangladesh in the coming two-match series later this month.

The highly-rated Markram was this week appointed as captain of the South Africa Invitation XI side to play against Bangladesh in Benoni in a warm-up match next week and the move sparked speculations that he will make his debut against the Asians.

“It’s a tough one because touring England is not easy and I am not the one for chopping and changing too much.

"But‚ maybe the new coach has some fresh ideas and he wants young guys‚” said Kallis during the launch of the Momentum One Day Cup tournament in Centurion on Tuesday.

“To judge a guy only on that one tour is a tough call but it will depend on how coach Ottis (Gibson)‚ his coaching staff and the selectors want to go with the team.

"It also depends on what the make-up and balance of the side is going to be‚ which is something I have no idea about.

"I am glad I am not a selector or coach of the national team.”

Kallis also said that he was excited about the coming international season where the Proteas are scheduled to play at least eight Test matches against Bangladesh‚ India and Australia under the recently appointed Gibson.

“It is a new start and I have heard many good things about him (Gibson).

"I have never worked under him but if he was employed by the English side you know there is something special about him.

"I am excited about the season‚ there is no reason why the national team can’t achieve the goals that they want to achieve.

"The talent is there and it is just a matter of now pulling together on the field.

"He is going to bring his own ideas which is always a good thing to be fresh.

"I have spoken to a few players and they are excited about him.

"Let’s hold thumps that he has a good start.”

This week‚ Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced that Faf du Plessis would captain the national team in all formats and Kallis endorsed the move.

“I like the decision of one captain because it is about consistency and Faf (Du Plessis) obviously understands the dynamics and the guys enjoys to play under him.”

- TimesLIVE

