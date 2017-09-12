Kallis can't wrap his head around who should open batting with Elgar in SA Test side

So complicated is matter of who should open the batting with Dean Elgar in the Proteas Test side that even former premier all-rounder Jacques Kallis can't wrap his head around it.

Stephen Cook was dropped for Heino Kuhn but he struggled in England and there are calls for the young Aiden Markram to be given an opportunity and be backed against Bangladesh in the coming two-match series later this month.

The highly-rated Markram was this week appointed as captain of the South Africa Invitation XI side to play against Bangladesh in Benoni in a warm-up match next week and the move sparked speculations that he will make his debut against the Asians.