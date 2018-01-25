Cricket

Hashim Amla survives three close reviews to score a gutsy half century

25 January 2018 - 15:21 By Mahlatse Mphahlele‚ At Wanderers
South African batsman Hashim Amla (2nd R) raises his bat as he celebrates scoring half century (50 runs) during the second day of the third test match between South Africa and India at Wanderers cricket ground on January 25, 2018 in Johannesburg.
South African batsman Hashim Amla (2nd R) raises his bat as he celebrates scoring half century (50 runs) during the second day of the third test match between South Africa and India at Wanderers cricket ground on January 25, 2018 in Johannesburg.
Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP

Hashim Amla survived three close reviews to score a gutsy half century as South Africa reached tea on the second day of the third and final Test against India fighting along on 143/6 at Wanderers.

When umpires called the tea break‚ Amla was unbeaten on 54 off 110 balls‚ including seven boundaries‚ with all-rounder Vernon Philander finding his feet on 13 off 22 balls after he was called into action following the demise of Quinton De Kock.

The Proteas trailed India by 44 runs at tea and the continued presence of Amla and Philander in the final session is going to be vital as the hosts will be looking to narrow the lead and possibly overtake their visitors on the scoreboard.

Their partnership is sitting on 18 off 40 balls.

Amla’s 37th half century came in the 48th over when his inside edge found its way through the gap to fine leg much to the delight of his team-mates and the appreciative small crowd from the bowling of Mohammed Shami.

Shortly after lunch restart‚ India missed out on an excellent opportunity to send AB de Villiers back to the pavilion without scoring when they did not ask for a review as the ball tracker clearly showed that he could have been trapped lbw from the bowling of Ishant Sharma.

His luck ran out a few overs later as Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced an excellent inswinger to crush De Villiers’ middle stump and the South African star batsman was on his way having contributed only five runs off 19 balls.

The fifth wicket followed later when SA captain Faf Du Plessis left Jasprit Bumrah’s seaming ball through the gate and straight onto the top of off stump as the Indian fast bowler claimed his first scalp of the innings.

Bumrah‚ who was enjoying a good spell‚ accounted for De Kock whose inside edge was easily collected by Parthiv Patel behind the stumps as India began to gain confidence.

In the first session‚ South Africa lost two wickets of Dean Elgar (4) and Kagiso Rabada who played a sensational knock of 30 runs off 83 balls from the respective bowling of Kumar and Sharma.

READ MORE:

Nightwatchman Rabada and Amla put on useful partnership at Wanderers

Night watchman Kagiso Rabada and Hashim Amla put together a patient and useful partnership of 64 off 104 balls that helped South Africa to 81/3 at ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Surprise as Farhaan Behardien axed for Khaya Zondo in ODI squad

Farhaan Behardien’s legion of detractors finally got their way on Thursday when he was dropped from the squad to play India in the first three of six ...
Sport
8 hours ago

I think we had a good day‚ says Andile after opening day of third Test

SA all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo says they had a good outing on the opening day of the third Test on Wednesday after they bowled out India for 187 ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Dodgy decisions dog India as Proteas dig deep and dominate

The world's top ranked Test team made some decisions they may now lament on the opening day of the third and final Test against the Proteas at the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas bowl India out for a modest 187 on the first day of the third Test

South Africa managed to bowl India out for a modest 187 on the first day of the third and final Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Wednesday ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. India reach stumps on day two leading SA by 42 runs  Cricket
  2. Jordaan almost certain to be re-elected as SAFA boss after regions back him Soccer
  3. Will Chiefs v Sundowns be the Castro v Brockie show? Soccer
  4. Stormers imports included in Sharks squad Rugby
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
'Up, Up and Away' - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela

Related articles

  1. Proteas bowl India out for a modest 187 on the first day of the third Test Cricket
  2. Kohli, Pujara contrasting studies of how to deal with difficult conditions Cricket
  3. Lungi Ngidi claims the huge wicket of India captain Kohli as SA take control Cricket
  4. India battling on 45/2 after 27 overs at lunch of day one at the Wanderers Cricket
  5. Suits ponder pushing buttons to make Wanderers Test a weekend special Cricket
  6. Five things India have to do to avoid a Test series whitewash in SA Cricket
  7. Faf worried this weekend’s IPL auction could disrupt SA camp Cricket
  8. SA contemplate going without spinner Maharaj for final Test against India Cricket
  9. Why India have every reason to be confident of a result at the Wanderers Cricket
  10. India facing the embarrassing possibility of a whitewash by SA Cricket
X