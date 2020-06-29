COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 13-year-old KZN boy describes Covid-19 ordeal

June 29 2020 - 06:00

'We just thought it was flu': Family of nurse who died of Covid-19

When Tygerberg Hospital registered nurse Thokozani Makaula, 38, developed flu-like symptoms three weeks ago her family didn’t read too much into it.

“We thought that it’s just flu that we all get around this time of the year. We were kind of relaxed about it as she had just tested negative for Covid-19 two weeks earlier after she came into contact with colleagues that had the virus,” said her sister, Nolindo Makaula.