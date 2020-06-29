South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 13-year-old KZN boy describes Covid-19 ordeal

“As more Covid-19 cases are reported, the number of admissions and bed occupancy rate for critical patients has increased which put more pressure on ventilators, oxygen points and oxygen supplies.”

29 June 2020 - 07:44 By TimesLIVE
Commuters line up as they wait for the bus during a protest by taxi operators over the government's financial relief for the taxi industry, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown, in Soweto, South Africa, June 22, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

June 29 2020 - 06:30

Ralph Vember loved music, gardening, sport and making curry until Covid-19 took his life

Ralph, who died in Cape Town on May 29 at the age of 71, loved music, gardening, sport and making curry. At church he sat three rows from the front, first at St Paul’s in District Six and later at St John’s in Bellville where he was councilman.

June 29 2020 - 06:15

Cape Town narrowly escaped germ 'catastrophe' in 2016, Mayosi report reveals

A potential infectious disease “catastrophe” was narrowly averted at the University of Cape Town during the 2016 Fees Must Fall protests.

June 29 2020 - 06:00

‘I thought I was going to die’: boy, 13, describes Covid-19 ordeal

Alone in ICU fighting Covid-19, Durban schoolboy Rhio Bezuidenhout feared he was going to die.

He and his mom describe their seven-day ordeal.

June 29 2020 - 06:00

'We just thought it was flu': Family of nurse who died of Covid-19

When Tygerberg Hospital registered nurse Thokozani Makaula, 38, developed flu-like symptoms three weeks ago her family didn’t read too much into it.

“We thought that it’s just flu that we all get around this time of the year. We were kind of relaxed about it as she had just tested negative for Covid-19 two weeks earlier after she came into contact with colleagues that had the virus,” said her sister, Nolindo Makaula.

June 29 2020 - 07:00

We’re red-lining, Cape doc warns amid Covid-19 flood

Groote Schuur Hospital is stretched to breaking point.

We speak to doctors and nurses who describe distressing, and heartbreaking, scenarios as the Covid-19 peak approaches.

