COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 13-year-old KZN boy describes Covid-19 ordeal
“As more Covid-19 cases are reported, the number of admissions and bed occupancy rate for critical patients has increased which put more pressure on ventilators, oxygen points and oxygen supplies.”
June 29 2020 - 06:30
Ralph Vember loved music, gardening, sport and making curry until Covid-19 took his life
Ralph, who died in Cape Town on May 29 at the age of 71, loved music, gardening, sport and making curry. At church he sat three rows from the front, first at St Paul’s in District Six and later at St John’s in Bellville where he was councilman.
June 29 2020 - 06:15
Cape Town narrowly escaped germ 'catastrophe' in 2016, Mayosi report reveals
A potential infectious disease “catastrophe” was narrowly averted at the University of Cape Town during the 2016 Fees Must Fall protests.
June 29 2020 - 06:00
‘I thought I was going to die’: boy, 13, describes Covid-19 ordeal
Alone in ICU fighting Covid-19, Durban schoolboy Rhio Bezuidenhout feared he was going to die.
He and his mom describe their seven-day ordeal.
June 29 2020 - 06:00
'We just thought it was flu': Family of nurse who died of Covid-19
When Tygerberg Hospital registered nurse Thokozani Makaula, 38, developed flu-like symptoms three weeks ago her family didn’t read too much into it.
“We thought that it’s just flu that we all get around this time of the year. We were kind of relaxed about it as she had just tested negative for Covid-19 two weeks earlier after she came into contact with colleagues that had the virus,” said her sister, Nolindo Makaula.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 38 075 #COVID19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 6 337 new cases of #COVID19. Regrettably, we report 43 more #COVID19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 2456. We send our deepest condolences. pic.twitter.com/DM1coLRhdl— NICD (@nicd_sa) June 28, 2020
June 29 2020 - 07:00
We’re red-lining, Cape doc warns amid Covid-19 flood
Groote Schuur Hospital is stretched to breaking point.
We speak to doctors and nurses who describe distressing, and heartbreaking, scenarios as the Covid-19 peak approaches.