South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Gauteng government to unveil ICU ward at Charlotte Maxeke hospital in fight against virus

02 July 2020 - 07:43 By TimesLIVE
Students at Wits University held demonstrations saying they are against the trialing of the Covid-19 vaccine on July 1 2020 currently being tested on South Africans .
Students at Wits University held demonstrations saying they are against the trialing of the Covid-19 vaccine on July 1 2020 currently being tested on South Africans .
Image: ALON SKUY​

TODAY'S COVID-19 TOP STORIES

Popular American sailor loses Covid-19 battle in Cape Town

Covid-19: Scared EC pupils lie about symptoms so they can get tested

July 2 2020 - 09:23

Schools woefully unprepared for returning kids, warns union

A teachers' union is calling for a delay in the return of the next cohort of pupils to school on July 6 because schools are not ready to receive them.

This comes as a survey paints a grim picture of school readiness.

July 2 2020 - 09:19

Covid-19 uncommon in schoolkids - but beware

The NICD has found that Covid-19 is “uncommon” in SA children, including those at school.

But it has a stern warning about masks, social distancing, hand washing and sanitising in schools.

July 2 2020 - 09:17

Allow interprovincial travel to halt jobs bloodbath, pleads tourism council

The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) has called on the government to reopen domestic interprovincial leisure travel immediately.

The council said this move will significantly reduce the number of retrenchments across the sector.

The council, which is an umbrella organisation representing the business in the travel and tourism sector, said over R68bn worth of travel and tourism spend has been lost in over 100 days since the lockdown started. During that period, it said the industry lost R748m every day.

July 2 2020 - 08:31

Judges trash Maimane’s ‘profit-before-lives’ claim​

The high court has dismissed a bid by Mmusi Maimane’s One South Africa Movement to set aside the decision to move from lockdown level 4 to level 3 and to reopen schools.​

The judges disagreed with him on a number of points. This is what they said.

July 2 2020 - 07:38

EXPLAINER | No more cash for UIF Covid-19 Ters fund

The department of employment and labour has no alternative funding measures for companies and employees who require funding under level 3 lockdown.

This comes as payouts and applications for the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) have closed.

The grant was introduced at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown on March 26 to assist employees and companies who lost income due to the halting of most economic activities.

July 2 2020 - 07:35

Gauteng government to unveil ICU ward at Charlotte Maxeke hospital in fight against virus

Most read

  1. Congregants heartbroken by tragic suicide of pastor at church South Africa
  2. 'My husband couldn't breathe': Sars employee loses Covid-19 battle after 29 ... South Africa
  3. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  4. 'Please Call Me' creator apologises to Vodacom for 'knee on my neck' tweet South Africa
  5. Gauteng looking at 'intermittent' lockdown as it prepares for worst in Covid-19 ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...
Heartbreaking stories of rape from Cape Town women at GBV protest
X