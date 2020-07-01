South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Will SA have to go back to level 5?

01 July 2020 - 07:34 By TimesLIVE
Salons across SA opened their doors for business on June 29 2020 after they were temporarily shut down back in March as a result of Covid-19.
Salons across SA opened their doors for business on June 29 2020 after they were temporarily shut down back in March as a result of Covid-19.
Image: ALON SKUY​

July 1 2020

'Life is just not fair': family of Eastern Cape nurse who died of Covid-19

She died like a soldier with a gun in her hands.

That's how the brother of Sindiswa Madonci, a 58-year-old nurse at Port Elizabeth’s Livingstone Hospital, remembers his sister, who died of Covid-19 earlier this month.

Masixole Zinto said life will “never be the same” and the family was devastated by her death.

Zinto believes his sister contracted the virus at work as none of her family members have tested positive.

July 1 2020 - 07:34

Will SA have to go back to level 5?

Based on the skyrocketing numbers of Covid-19 infections in SA will government's hand be forced into reinstituting level 5?

Two more SA kids die. Should we be worried?

 

July 1 2020 - 07:23

Two children have died from Covid-19 since Friday. That's 10 kids so far.

We're told the virus isn't dangerous for them, so we asked the experts.

Not being able to say goodbye to loving mom and granny leaves family of Covid-19 victim reeling

The family of Nomihlali Mkayi, who died on May 11 in the Northern Cape shortly after arriving from her home in the Eastern Cape, is still reeling after her death.

The 61-year-old teacher had visited the Eastern Cape during the lockdown. The family is not sure how and where she contracted the coronavirus. The mother of five was a teacher in the Northern Cape.

Her sister, Nomasummer Mcuba, described Mkayi as a loving mother and grandmother, a responsible, humble sister to her sibling, and a kind person who was always ready to help everyone, not just her family members.

Most read

  1. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  2. Congregants heartbroken by tragic suicide of pastor at church South Africa
  3. Mugabe's last loyal and super-rich general speaks out about 'betrayal' as state ... Africa
  4. Man fights Covid-19 in hospital, as family brace to tell him wife died of virus South Africa
  5. 'My husband couldn't breathe': Sars employee loses Covid-19 battle after 29 ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Heartbreaking stories of rape from Cape Town women at GBV protest
Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
X