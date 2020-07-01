COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Will SA have to go back to level 5?

July 1 2020

'Life is just not fair': family of Eastern Cape nurse who died of Covid-19

She died like a soldier with a gun in her hands.

That's how the brother of Sindiswa Madonci, a 58-year-old nurse at Port Elizabeth’s Livingstone Hospital, remembers his sister, who died of Covid-19 earlier this month.

Masixole Zinto said life will “never be the same” and the family was devastated by her death.

Zinto believes his sister contracted the virus at work as none of her family members have tested positive.