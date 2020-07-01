COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Will SA have to go back to level 5?
July 1 2020
'Life is just not fair': family of Eastern Cape nurse who died of Covid-19
She died like a soldier with a gun in her hands.
That's how the brother of Sindiswa Madonci, a 58-year-old nurse at Port Elizabeth’s Livingstone Hospital, remembers his sister, who died of Covid-19 earlier this month.
Masixole Zinto said life will “never be the same” and the family was devastated by her death.
Zinto believes his sister contracted the virus at work as none of her family members have tested positive.
Will SA have to go back to level 5?
Based on the skyrocketing numbers of Covid-19 infections in SA will government's hand be forced into reinstituting level 5?
The scientific community needs to rise in this country to expose that Prof. Karim for misleading the country with manipulated epidemiological narratives. It is his heartless & cold reading of Covid-19 figures that will result in mass infections & deaths of blacks in this country!— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) June 30, 2020
Two more SA kids die. Should we be worried?
Two children have died from Covid-19 since Friday. That's 10 kids so far.
We're told the virus isn't dangerous for them, so we asked the experts.
Not being able to say goodbye to loving mom and granny leaves family of Covid-19 victim reeling
The family of Nomihlali Mkayi, who died on May 11 in the Northern Cape shortly after arriving from her home in the Eastern Cape, is still reeling after her death.
The 61-year-old teacher had visited the Eastern Cape during the lockdown. The family is not sure how and where she contracted the coronavirus. The mother of five was a teacher in the Northern Cape.
Her sister, Nomasummer Mcuba, described Mkayi as a loving mother and grandmother, a responsible, humble sister to her sibling, and a kind person who was always ready to help everyone, not just her family members.