Rugby

Cheetahs learning‚ says coach Rory Duncan as Irish giants come to town

14 September 2017 - 13:58 By Liam Del Carme
Rory Duncan (Head Coach) of Toyota Free State Cheetahs during the Toyota Free State Cheetahs Currie Cup season launch at Toyota Stadium on July 19, 2017 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Rory Duncan (Head Coach) of Toyota Free State Cheetahs during the Toyota Free State Cheetahs Currie Cup season launch at Toyota Stadium on July 19, 2017 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Image: Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images

The rigours of playing in the Pro14 got the Cheetahs thinking.

Whatever pre-conceived notions they had of playing in Europe have been challenged in a fortnight following their introduction to the competition in their defeats to Ulster and Munster.

“It is a mindset change that we need to make‚” coach Rory Duncan conceded.

Duncan probably didn't need to be told that his team‚ which usually revels in the wide open spaces on hard South African soil‚ were going to be challenged at close combat in Europe.

“You have to front up to the physicality. You realise that you have to make adjustments when you play in the northern hemisphere. It is a lesson that we learnt.

New Zealand rugby players denied entry into SA

PRO 14 rugby encountered an unusual teething problem when two Leinster players were turned away from OR Tambo airport on Wednesday for failing to ...
Sport
3 hours ago

“It's a quality competition. When you look at the line-ups you realise that. The games are quite physical. They play relatively direct.”

Duncan asserted that the physicality his team experienced in the Pro14 was greater than what they encountered in Super Rugby‚ but he was quick to explain his sentiment.

“It is more physical than Super Rugby in the sense that they play more direct rugby. Super Rugby's intensity is superior and the game is quicker. Pro14 is not far off though.”

Much had been made of the Cheetahs' playing resources being spread thin across the Pro14 and the Currie Cup but the same applies to their coaching staff.

With more questions being asked of them in the tight exchanges‚ they could have done with greater input from their scrumming guru Daan Human.

All Black loosehead prop Hames braced for the Springboks' challenge

All Black loosehead prop Kane Hames is braced for the South African challenge and seemingly has all the motivation he needs to make a statement in ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Human has been seconded to the Currie Cup team.

“You do miss them‚” acknowledged Duncan about the men tasked with taking care of the Currie Cup team.

“We are back home and you get the opportunity to work with both teams. You do miss them but we knew that this was going to be the case and accepted it.”

Having had something resembling an awakening in Belfast and Limerick over the last two weeks‚ the Cheetahs are back on home soil on Saturday when they take on Italian outfit Zebre.

Although those lessons and adjustments they made on the road will stand them in good stead‚ they can probably revert to what has worked for them on home soil forcing the visitors to Bloemfontein to make the tweaking.

Home ground boost for Cheetahs‚ Kings in PRO14

The PRO14 enters its next phase when the two new South African additions‚ the Southern Kings and Cheetahs‚ host home games for the first time this ...
Sport
22 hours ago

“The idea is to play our game.

"In saying that‚ a team like Zebre is very physical.

"They play direct and we have to counter that.

"Playing here however does allow us to play our own game‚” said Duncan.

“It's another game of Pro rugby.

"We don't underestimate anybody.

"It's game by game for us and they will get our full attention.

"We've done a lot of home work on these guys.

Marx, Coles will have big say on the All Blacks vs Boks showdown

Malcolm Marx and Dane Coles are important members of their respective forward units and their teammates know this.
Sport
1 day ago

"I wouldn't underestimate them‚ they are a pretty good outfit.”

The men from Parma‚ where they are used to moderate temperatures in the early 20s‚ will have to acclimatise quickly in Bloemfontein where the mercury has climbed into the 30s this week.

Mercifully‚ however‚ the match has been scheduled for a 7.30pm kick-off.

The Italians‚ who finished 12th in last season's Pro12‚ currently lead the Cheetahs on points difference in their section of the competition.

Springboks vs All Blacks ticket touts face online shutdown

Online classifieds site Gumtree says the avalanche of Springboks vs All Blacks seats being advertised at inflated prices might force it to close its ...
Sport
1 day ago

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. FIFA agrees to pick up the R5 million bill for Bafana vs Senegal match Soccer
  2. Dale Steyn opts out of comeback game Cricket
  3. Bafana plummet to lowest FIFA ranking in five years after Cape Verde defeats Soccer
  4. Fernando Alonso gives McLaren chance to make him a winner Sport
  5. SAFA CEO Mumble wants answers from Bafana Bafana coach Baxter Soccer

Latest Videos

Porsche driver attacks elderly man in Joburg after minor accident
[WARNING: Graphic content] The moment police shot a 14-year-old boy at close ...

Related articles

  1. New Zealand rugby players denied entry into SA Rugby
  2. All Black loosehead prop Hames braced for the Springboks' challenge Rugby
  3. Springboks prop Kitshoff happy to come off bench against the All Blacks Rugby
  4. Men in black are not unbeatable Rugby
  5. Breakdown battle between the Springboks and All Blacks begins Rugby
  6. Powerful All Blacks team named to face Springboks Rugby
  7. Home ground boost for Cheetahs‚ Kings in PRO14 Rugby
  8. Sharks reshuffle for tough trip to Kimberley for Griquas clash Rugby
  9. Marx, Coles will have big say on the All Blacks vs Boks showdown Rugby
  10. Springboks vs All Blacks ticket touts face online shutdown Rugby
  11. 'New' Boks all set to face the mighty All Blacks Rugby
  12. Lions starting to find their inner roar Rugby
  13. Wilco Louw blow for Western Province‚ but not for SA Rugby
  14. Pat Lambie bids au revoir to South Africa Rugby
  15. Shoulder injury rules Jaco Kriel out of Bok's clash against the All Blacks Rugby
  16. Bok wing Skosan looking forward to going up against All Blacks back three Rugby
  17. Coetzee's hoping he has a lock on Kiwi proceedings Rugby
  18. History is against the Springboks Rugby
  19. All Blacks Kieran Read and Sam Cane pose a clear and present danger for the ... Sport
  20. Boks have to find extra gears if they are to end their eight-year losing streak ... Sport
X