Cheetahs learning‚ says coach Rory Duncan as Irish giants come to town

The rigours of playing in the Pro14 got the Cheetahs thinking.

Whatever pre-conceived notions they had of playing in Europe have been challenged in a fortnight following their introduction to the competition in their defeats to Ulster and Munster.

“It is a mindset change that we need to make‚” coach Rory Duncan conceded.

Duncan probably didn't need to be told that his team‚ which usually revels in the wide open spaces on hard South African soil‚ were going to be challenged at close combat in Europe.

“You have to front up to the physicality. You realise that you have to make adjustments when you play in the northern hemisphere. It is a lesson that we learnt.