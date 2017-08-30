Katza reveals how Baxter's meticulous planning saw Bafana beat Cape Verde 12 years ago

The last time South Africa were in Cape Verde for a World Cup qualifier was 12 years ago when Bafana Bafana claimed a 2-1 victory in Praia in the international debut for former SuperSport United stalwart Ricardo Katza.

The defender says the conditions might be tough in west Africa‚ but the Class of 2017 must put all negative thoughts out of their mind and concentrate solely on the job of bringing home three vital World Cup qualification points in their second visit on Friday.

Stuart Baxter was also the national team coach on the country’s first visit to Cape Verde‚ giving Katza his break in international football in what was a demanding environment.

But the ex-Matsatsantsa star reveals that it was the meticulous planning of Baxter that saw them win the day.

“It was my debut‚ so I didn’t know what it was like to play in the national team before that day‚” Katza tells TimesLIVE.