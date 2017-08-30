Soccer

Katza reveals how Baxter's meticulous planning saw Bafana beat Cape Verde 12 years ago

30 August 2017 - 14:12 By Nick Said
A file photo of former Bafana Bafana defender Ricardo Katza during the 2006 World Cup qualifier between the Cape Verde Islands and South Africa at the National Olympic Stadium in Praia, Cape Verde Islands 4 June 2005.
Image: Lefty Shivambu \ Gallo Images

The last time South Africa were in Cape Verde for a World Cup qualifier was 12 years ago when Bafana Bafana claimed a 2-1 victory in Praia in the international debut for former SuperSport United stalwart Ricardo Katza.

The defender says the conditions might be tough in west Africa‚ but the Class of 2017 must put all negative thoughts out of their mind and concentrate solely on the job of bringing home three vital World Cup qualification points in their second visit on Friday.

Stuart Baxter was also the national team coach on the country’s first visit to Cape Verde‚ giving Katza his break in international football in what was a demanding environment.

But the ex-Matsatsantsa star reveals that it was the meticulous planning of Baxter that saw them win the day.

“It was my debut‚ so I didn’t know what it was like to play in the national team before that day‚” Katza tells TimesLIVE.

“I especially didn’t think that I would start‚ but I had been in good form for my club.

“I had been playing centre-back at SuperSport‚ but Stuart put me at left-back against Cape Verde‚ so there was an adjustment needed.

“But the good thing about Stuart is that he is very clear in what he wants you to do and how he wants you to do it.

"He makes it easy for players to understand and so everybody knew their roles perfectly.”

The 6‚000 crowd may have provided little in the way of intimidation‚ but Katza says adapting to the quality of the players he was up against a challenge.

“I really struggled in the first half and I knew it as I went into the dressingroom at halftime.

"I was playing against their best player‚ a left-footed winger who was on the right wing‚” Katza says.

“But Stuart didn't panic‚ he said to me‚ ‘just do what I asked you to do and remember what we showed you about him’. I just focused on that and had a much better second half.”

Katza says the conditions on and off the pitch were difficult‚ though 12 years ago the Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde had a grass surface and not the artificial one today.

But he adds that those are things the players cannot control and they must simply focus on why they are there to be successful.

“When you leave South Africa or Europe to play elsewhere on the continent you generally know things are going to be difficult and that the opponents will try intimidate you‚” Katza says.

“They shouldn't expect the same comfort they get at home or that the locals will welcome them. It is tough and I am sure it will be the same this week.

“But the chance to qualify for a World Cup is huge and that should provide enough motivation to put everything else out of their minds and just do what they are there to do.

“And in terms of the conditions‚ the [artificial] pitch‚ it is 11 versus 11 and the same for both sides. Most of their players come from Europe and will not be used to an artificial pitch either.”

Katza has no doubt that Baxter will have the team well prepared and knowing their roles‚ meaning it will come down to how they execute on the day.

“Stuart will have a plan and he will be all business‚ and be reminding the players that they are there to work‚” Katza says.

“He is very clued up on global coaching trends and modern methods in football‚ so I have no doubt that the team will be very well prepared. It is then over to the players to implement and get the win.”

Katza won the last of his 20 Bafana caps against the USA in November 2007‚ a little over two years after his debut in Praia.

- TimesLIVE

