COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'We won't agree with re-opening of economy that puts SA in danger': EFF

April 22 2020 - 08:23

'I’m anxious about the future': mothers on juggling work and home schooling

Sphesihle Ndaba, a parent of children in grades 1 and 3, sometimes makes them dress in school uniform to help distract them from the lockdown.

She is among many parents who are having to not only adjust to the pressures of working from home, but also helping their children with the school curriculum.

"The kids don’t seem to be suffering. They understand what’s going on. As a parent I have a lot to worry about and I’m anxious about the future. I wish I knew exactly how long I will have to multitask. It’s helpful that I have a reliable internet connection to help with school work."