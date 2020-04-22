COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'We won't agree with re-opening of economy that puts SA in danger': EFF
April 22 2020 - 08:30
In his next address, Mr must announce comprehensive & workable interventions that will salvage the 2020 education calendar. The intervention in all spheres of education should include usage of technology and zero rating of data costs of all educational content. #SaveAfricanChild— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) April 21, 2020
April 22 2020 - 08:23
'I’m anxious about the future': mothers on juggling work and home schooling
Sphesihle Ndaba, a parent of children in grades 1 and 3, sometimes makes them dress in school uniform to help distract them from the lockdown.
She is among many parents who are having to not only adjust to the pressures of working from home, but also helping their children with the school curriculum.
"The kids don’t seem to be suffering. They understand what’s going on. As a parent I have a lot to worry about and I’m anxious about the future. I wish I knew exactly how long I will have to multitask. It’s helpful that I have a reliable internet connection to help with school work."
Antibody tests have changed the face of our understanding of how widespread Covid-19 is.
April 22 2020 - 08:21
From fried chicken to gourmet food at some of the posh restaurants in SA, post lockdown cravings is all that Mzansi is gearing up to fix.
April 22 2020 - 08:20
April 22 2020 - 08:15
Sickening details emerge in landmark case of army lockdown ‘killing’
The family of an Alexandra man who died after an alleged beating by soldiers has turned to the highest court for justice.
April 22 2020 - 08:10
Soldier dies in accident while chasing car that failed to stop at roadblock
A soldier died when the car he was travelling in overturned in Mpumalanga over the weekend, the military said.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the military said Private Lebogang Jeffrey Kgatlhane died on Saturday.
April 22 2020 - 07:57
Shepherd Bushiri distributes food parcels in North West
Enlightened Christian Gathering pastor Shepherd Bushiri, who faced a barrage of criticism for his call to his congregation to continue to send through their tithes during the Covid-19 lockdown, has gone on a public charm offensive.
On Tuesday, Bushiri, who also courted controversy this week by charging followers R80 a month to follow his “virtual church” app during lockdown, joined the North West government in distributing food parcels around Rustenburg.
According to his church, 100 of these food parcels came from the self-proclaimed prophet.
April 22 2020 - 07:51
More than 6,000 students still accommodated in universities
There are 6,279 students who are still accommodated at different university campuses during the lockdown.
This was revealed in a report released by the department of higher education & training on their plans for this academic year and their response to the Covid-19 pandemic, SowetanLIVE reports.
The report was tabled to the portfolio committee on higher education, science and technology.
April 22 2020 - 07:00
'We won't agree with re-opening of economy that puts SA in danger': EFF
The EFF says the re-opening of the economy should be based on scientific and epidemiological grounds.
"The considered re-opening of the economy should only be based on scientific and epidemiological basis rather than the senseless rush for big business to continue exploiting our people... We will not agree with the reopening of the economy that will place our people in danger."
In a statement the EFF welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's Covid-19 social and economic relief plans which were outlined on Tuesday evening.
Economic Freedom Fighters Statement on South Africa’s Economic Stimulus and Social Relief Measures. pic.twitter.com/UAQU7lr6sK— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 21, 2020