COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Trump drug' to go on trial in SA and globally to test whether it blocks Covid-19

South African scientists are preparing to join a major international clinical trial to test whether the antimalarial drug chloroquine can protect healthcare workers from Covid-19 infection.
May 21 2020 - 7:00
'I don’t have a choice, I just want to finish this year': Pupils grapple with returning to school
“I know it is not safe for us to go back to school, but the government said they will provide health products to keep us safe. I am happy that now I can go back to school and complete my year.”
May 21 2020 - 7:00
A national survey paints an alarming picture of jobs, income and hunger caused by Covid-19.
But it’s the tip of the iceberg, say economists.
May 21 2020 - 6:30
South African scientists are preparing to join a major international clinical trial to test whether the antimalarial drug chloroquine — which US President Donald Trump claims to be taking, outside of scientific guidelines — can protect healthcare workers from Covid-19 infection.
May 21 2020 - 6:18
‘A matter of time before the rest of SA catches up with W Cape’
The Western Cape, home to almost two-thirds of confirmed Covid-19 cases, is giving the rest of SA a taste of things to come.
This is the message from the state's pandemic experts.
May 21 2020 - 6:18
'No one has received any help': Foreign nationals flagged as most needy in Pretoria
Residents of Iterileng informal settlement, near Laudium, Pretoria, flocked to a local stadium as early as 3am on Wednesday in a bid to get their share of 11,000 food parcels distributed by local groups.
Some bought their own chairs and crates to sit on while they endured the snaking queues to the stalls.
Volunteers moved around the crowds to ensure compliance with regulations such as social distancing, which in some instances proved to be a challenge.
May 21 2020 - 6:15
Informal traders join call for unbanning of cigarette sales
The South African Informal Traders Alliance (Saita) and a tobacconist have warned that the ban on the sale of cigarettes is fuelling illicit trade.
The organisations are calling on the government to "urgently" lift the ban on the sale of tobacco.
UPDATE: A total of 18 252 #COVID19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 809 new cases of #COVID19. Sadly, we report 27 new #COVID19 related deaths and send our condolences to the loved ones. Wear a face mask to reduce the spread of droplets & minimise exposure pic.twitter.com/zgEH92tORC— NICD (@nicd_sa) May 20, 2020