COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Eastern Cape battles bed shortage as Covid-19 infections surge
24 May 2020 - 6:49
Covid-19 lockdown: calls for staggered working hours to get economy going
Labour unions, taxi associations and organised business have called on the government to consider staggering working hours during level 3 of the lockdown to prevent congestion - and increased risk - at public transport depots.
This is in the wake of the government's decision to relax restrictions, allowing hundreds of thousands to return to work as sectors of the economy resume operations. Most South African workers rely on trains, taxis and buses to get to work.
24 May 2020 - 6:48
Solidarity Fund changes tack on food aid
It is becoming clear the Solidarity Fund's food parcel distribution programme is no longer sustainable, with a feeding strategy rethink needed as growing queues of hungry people become increasingly at risk to Covid-19 exposure.
Instead, the fund's interim CEO, Nomkhita Nqweni, said it will now focus on sustainable food security models.
24 May 2020 - 6:45
Eastern Cape battles bed shortage as Covid-19 infections surge
Inadequate rural testing and a total disregard for Covid-19 regulations by communities have created a perfect storm for the surge in infections in the Eastern Cape, experts say.
Coronavirus cases in the province reached 2,459 this week, with 53 reported deaths.
24 May 2020 - 6:40
Parents 'anxious' about sending kids back to school inquire about home-schooling
About 600 parents who are afraid to send their children back to school this week bombarded a Facebook group with home-schooling inquiries.
This was a day after basic education minister Angie Motshekga said parents were free to home school their children if they “still feel anxious and doubtful” about sending them back to class.
24 May 2020 - 6:30
Draft level 3 regulations allow alcohol sales, but renew tobacco ban
Co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has tabled draft level 3 regulations that propose lifting the ban on alcohol sales, but extending the prohibition on cigarette sales. The regulations also propose opening up all sectors of the economy from June 1 except hotels, restaurants, bars, gyms and other recreational facilities.
The issue of tobacco and alcohol sales split President Cyril Ramaphosa's National Command Council (NCC) down the middle, igniting so much debate that a meeting to discuss the regulations lasted five hours, with no final decision taken on tobacco sales, insiders told the Sunday Times.
24 May 2020 - 6:15
Slow start to national ventilator project as infection surge looms
SA is in a race against time to build more than 15,000 ventilators in a matter of weeks to meet a predicted surge in Covid-19 cases.
Yet the national ventilator project, launched amid fanfare by the department of trade & industry (DTI) almost two months ago, has yet to kick into top gear.
The government acknowledged this week it was still deciding which of the six shortlisted companies it would give contracts to.
24 May 2020 - 6:00
Job losses in Gauteng 'will have a ripple effect across entire economy' - experts
The shockwaves from the possible loss of nearly 1-million formal jobs in Gauteng because of the lockdown will hit the country's economic growth and be felt by households in other provinces too, experts predict.
In scenario planning around the effects of the lockdown on Gauteng, premier David Makhura this week warned that in the worst case, 2-million formal sector jobs could be lost.