COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Eastern Cape battles bed shortage as Covid-19 infections surge

24 May 2020 - 6:49

Covid-19 lockdown: calls for staggered working hours to get economy going

Labour unions, taxi associations and organised business have called on the government to consider staggering working hours during level 3 of the lockdown to prevent congestion - and increased risk - at public transport depots.

This is in the wake of the government's decision to relax restrictions, allowing hundreds of thousands to return to work as sectors of the economy resume operations. Most South African workers rely on trains, taxis and buses to get to work.