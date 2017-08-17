Bruce Bvuma is living his dream having been handed a senior Kaizer Chiefs contract‚ and has never had an issue over anything else with the club‚ he claims.

It is hard to speak to Bvuma without mentioning the elephant in the room.

Chiefs’ 22-year-old goalkeeper made headlines last season more for a reported R5 000 monthly salary than making his dream debut in goal having come through Amakhosi’s development‚ playing two league games in April.

Chiefs at the time did not deny the amount.

They justified any salary Bvuma was earning as legitimate for a player who had come in as a late replacement from the youth ranks for injured Itumeleng Khune and Brilliant Khuzwayo‚ and had not been handed a senior contract yet.