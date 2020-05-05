COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Scores of Sassa beneficiaries go home empty-handed after 'system glitch'
Another 437 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in SA, meaning that more than 400 cases were recorded for the second straight day, with the national total now at 7,220.
May 5 2020 - 7:55
Life in hotel quarantine for South Africans returning from overseas
A culinary arts student who was forced to cut her learnership short and return to SA in March due to the coronavirus on Monday described the horror she lived through during two weeks of isolation in a Johannesburg hotel organised by the government.
Kgomotso Molapo* shared her personal account of what transpired.
May 5 2020 - 7:35
Truck drivers tell of tough times on the road during coronavirus lockdown
Truck drivers who spend hours on the road, dependent on getting hot meals at their rest stops nestled in petrol stations along their routes, have told TimesLIVE of the horrible weeks they have had on the road, unable to get proper food.
This as the Covid-19 lockdown regulations, in place since March 27, ordered all restaurants, even those operating from petrol stations along the highways, be non-operational during the lockdown.
May 5 2020 - 7:00
What causes mystery Covid-19 blood clots?
Doctors across the globe are not only grappling with the life-and-death question of who gets a ventilator.
Now, they’re having to take on a whole new urgent dilemma: Over the past few days worrying statistics from different countries show that as many as 30% of Covid-19 patients have an abnormal type of blood clot in their bodies but that normal blood-thinning agents could be dangerous.
May 5 2020 -6:00
'System glitch' sends scores of Sassa beneficiaries home empty-handed
Scores of social grant beneficiaries in Pietermaritzburg returned home on Monday without receiving their old age pension grant at the post office and from bank ATMs.
GroundUp reported that beneficiaries who collect their pension from the Pietermaritzburg post office in Langalibalele Street went home empty-handed after spending most of morning and afternoon in snaking queues outside the building.
May 5 2020 -5:58
King-size ciggie war begins
SA’s tobacco industry has thrown down the gauntlet to government. In court papers it is demanding that the ban on cigarettes and tobacco products be lifted.
May 5 2020 -5:41
'Sassa is betraying our elders'
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the department of social development have come under fire after technical glitches with its payment systems saw thousands of beneficiaries in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal return to their homes empty-handed, despite standing in long lines since the early hours of the morning, according to media reports.
May 5 2020 -5:40
Facebook to invest over R7.2m in African newsrooms during Covid-19 pandemic
Jocelyne Muhutu Remy, Facebook Africa's strategic media partnerships manager, said the news industry was working under extraordinary conditions to keep people informed during the pandemic.
“As people turn to local journalists for critical information on how to keep their friends, families and communities safe, these journalists are affected especially in the current economic crisis,” she said.
“We’re working with our partners and the industry to understand their needs, which includes support to help them continue creative, innovative and impactful storytelling.”