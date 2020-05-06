COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Outa calls on municipalities to reduce property rates during Covid-19 lockdown
The number of South Africans to die of Covid-19 has climbed to 148, the health ministry said on Tuesday. Ten deaths were reported in the last 24 hours - seven of them in the Western Cape and one each in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
Shop owners refuse prison workers entry over coronavirus fears
With coronavirus infections and the death toll due to the respiratory disease on the increase in prisons, the department of correctional services says its employees are being ostracised by the community.
Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said some correctional service employees were being denied entry to certain shops in the Eastern Cape if they are in uniform.
Tobacco association's four main arguments against government ban
Fita argues that the government has failed to demonstrate a scientific link between the spread of Covid-19 and smoking tobacco products.
It pointed out that comments made by health minister Zweli Mkhize in support of the ban were limited to the general ills of smoking and did not specifically relate to the potentially deadly disease.
Non-profit 'keeps the dream alive' with virtual violin lessons during lockdown
Muzukidz, a non-profit organisation, is keeping the dream alive for many children in townships in Cape Town with virtual violin lessons.
According to the organisation, the lessons brought joy and hope to the children and their families long before the Covid-19 pandemic, and it wants to continue doing so.
Muzukidz offers free and intensive violin tuition to children from disadvantaged backgrounds.
Outa calls on municipalities to reduce property rates during Covid-19 lockdown
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has called on South African municipalities to reduce property rates during the lockdown.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant financial impact on businesses and individuals and will continue to do so for several months to come. Municipalities around the country have the ability to assist South Africans financially by cutting or reducing property rates on their municipal bill,” said Outa's Julius Kleynhans.
Kids, addicts keep poisons helpline, Sanca on their toes in lockdown
An increasing number of SA children are downing hand sanitiser at home during lockdown.
We talk to a helpline about the alarming calls it has taken.
Fear and hunger: 7 million set to rush retailers for child grants
Seven million desperate and fearful child caregivers, whose starving families depend on government social grants for survival, are expected to descend on retailers en masse on Wednesday.
'We couldn’t handle each other': how women’s shelters are coping in lockdown
Tammy* arrived at the Safe House in Cape Town about two weeks ago, in the middle of the night, after escaping from a dangerous situation at home and going to the police for help.
“It would have been better had it not been lockdown,” she said. “I felt like I was stuck and there’s no way out, while I’m being threatened.”