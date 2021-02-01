COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA to receive first batch of Covid-19 vaccines
February 1 2021 - 08:44
Database to track any side-effects of Covid-19 vaccines — Zweli Mkhize
Government will launch a vaccine database to enrol and assist those receiving shots against Covid-19.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize said those eligible for a vaccine dose, in the phase starting with health workers most at risk, will register and this will be recorded for them to be reminded about the dates for their second shots. Registering is a precondition for vaccination and includes providing medical aid information by those who are members.
February 1 2021 - 08:43
Republicans press Biden to scale back $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan
Ten moderate Republican US senators urged President Joe Biden on Sunday to significantly downsize his sweeping $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package to win bipartisan support as Democrats in Congress prepared to push ahead with his plan this week.
Biden responded by inviting the Republican lawmakers to the White House this week for talks, spokesperson Jen Psaki said, even as he continues to seek a comprehensive, large-scale measure.
February 1 2021 - 08:30
We are not in a race over vaccines, says EU's Von der Leyen
The head of the European Commission rejected suggestions that Europe was in a race to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus faster than other countries, saying that it was important to cooperate at this stage of the pandemic.
February 1 2021 - 08:03
Hundreds arrested in Gauteng for not wearing masks, drinking in taxis, breaking curfew
Hundreds of people were arrested in Gauteng at the weekend for contravention of the Disaster Management Act, provincial police said.
Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said 48 people were arrested in Mamelodi, northeast of Pretoria, during the O Kae Molao operation for transporting alcohol, drinking inside a taxi, failure to wear a mask, driving under the influence of alcohol and breaking the curfew regulation.
February 1 2021 - 07:58
Quality assurance guarantee as first Covid-19 vaccines land in SA
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza will on Monday afternoon receive SA’s first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines.
They will be accompanied by health minister Zweli Mkhize, acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, high commissioner of India Jaideep Sarkar and CEO of Biovac Morena Makhoana, the presidency said.
February 1 2021 - 07:51
Algeria says it has discussed with Russia producing Moscow's Sputnik V vaccine
Algeria said on Sunday it had discussed with Russia the possibility of producing Moscow's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine.
Talks to manufacture the vaccine in Algeria took place during a meeting between Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad and Russian ambassador Igor Beliaev, the prime minister's office said.
“The two parties agreed to initiate contacts between the competent services of the two countries with the aim of establishing a bilateral co-operation ...," it said in a statement.
February 1 2021 - 07:30
US distributes 49.9m doses of Covid-19 vaccines, administers 31.1 million shots — CDC
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 31,123,299 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 49,933,250 doses.
February 1 2021 - 07:00
Basic education to conduct Covid-19 compliance visits in Limpopo today ahead of February 15
Basic education deputy minister Makgabo Reginah Mhaule and Limpopo education MEC Polly Boshielo will visit schools in the province’s Sekhukhune East district to assess their state of readiness ahead of reopening on February 15.
February 1 2021 - 06:00
Should I give myself ivermectin? This is what an expert advises
Since the release of the first articles on the potential effectiveness of ivermectin, there have been several questions on the use of the cattle drug in people, since it is available over the counter as a veterinary drug.
The simple answer is no, don’t use it; it is illegal to use a veterinary drug or stock remedy on people. The compassionate use of ivermectin approved by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority is still limited to only the medical drug, and will need approval by the Sahpra through its section 21 process (from Sahpra: “Only quality-assured ivermectin products intended for human use will be made accessible, and these will be controlled as prescription-only Schedule 3 medicines.”)
February 1 2021 - 06:00
Up close and personal with death: my two weeks working in a Covid ward
During the two weeks I spent in a Covid ward assisting the junior and senior physicians on call, this is what struck me the most: Covid-19 is a very lonely disease.
As hospitals are closed for visitors, patients never see any family or friends while they are in hospital.
Many of the patients I treated did not have enough data or airtime to phone their family regularly, so they had to rely on the nurses and doctors through whom messages are sent.
They are also dependent on us to feed them information about the outside world. They yearn for the short messages we receive from their families.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 34 076 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 4 525 new cases, which represents a 13% positivity rate. A further 213 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 44 164 to date. Read more here: https://t.co/qghMhbrItR pic.twitter.com/IucYyUL1on— NICD (@nicd_sa) January 31, 2021