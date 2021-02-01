COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA to receive first batch of Covid-19 vaccines

February 1 2021 - 08:43

Republicans press Biden to scale back $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan

Ten moderate Republican US senators urged President Joe Biden on Sunday to significantly downsize his sweeping $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package to win bipartisan support as Democrats in Congress prepared to push ahead with his plan this week.

Biden responded by inviting the Republican lawmakers to the White House this week for talks, spokesperson Jen Psaki said, even as he continues to seek a comprehensive, large-scale measure.