LIVE UPDATES | Riots and looting: Is Ramaphosa's visit to KZN happening a little too late?
July 16 2021 - 09:36
President Ramaphosa visits KZN amid violent unrest and looting spree
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday visit the City of eThekwini in KwaZulu-Natal after days of unrest that have caused enormous damage.
According to a presidency statement on Friday morning, Ramaphosa’s first visit to the province since the outbreak of the unrest late last week was meant to “assess the impact of recent [unrest] and the deployment of security forces”.
Ramaphosa is expected to meet with the provincial government and the security forces, said the presidency.
July 16 2021 - 08:33
Businesses and NGOs to the rescue with 40,000 loaves of bread and 40,000 litres of milk
As residents scrambled for food supplies due to unrest in Durban, at least 20 businesses and non-government organisations and non-profit organisations, including Muslims for Humanity and the Natal Memon Jamaat Foundation (NMJ), distributed 40,000 loaves of bread and 40,000 litres to communities.
Muslims for Humanity chairperson Mohamed Gany said the plan to bring food supplies to Durban from Gauteng began on Tuesday.
By then numerous warehouses, factories and shops had been looted and torched throughout KwaZulu-Natal.
July 16 2021 - 08:13
Thuli Madonsela says protesters were egged on by selfish leaders 'to destroy the little that keeps them going'
The violent protests and looting of businesses in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were instigated by individuals who used the hungry “to destroy the little that keeps communities going”, says Thuli Madonsela.
The former public protector commended those who have resisted the destruction of infrastructure and looting of businesses in their communities, saying while it is true that millions live in hunger and suffer unemployment, the ransacking of shops and infrastructure are criminal acts masquerading as protests.
“Salute to South Africans standing their ground against thuggery and looting masquerading as protest. It’s true many people are hungry, but being instigated by selfish leaders to destroy the little that keeps communities going, makes no sense,” she tweeted.
July 16 2021 - 08:11
Durban bus service resumes operation in 'low risk' areas
eThekwini Municipality's bus service resumed operations in “low risk” areas on Friday after unrest that gripped the city.
“Following consultation with bus operators, the municipality will reintroduce minimal services based on risk and security assessments to ensure the safety of staff and passengers. Commuters are urged to be mindful that the shortage of fuel, cleanup of areas, and availability of staff might affect operations.
“It is expected that the taxi operators will also begin to run their routes. The city has partnered with the industry to ensure that the ranks are clean for commuters,” said municipal spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo.
July 16 2021 - 06:25
MAKHUDU SEFARA | This country needs to take a long, hard look in the mirror
The ugly scenes of the past week call for earnest introspection from South Africans
July 16 2021 - 06:19
PODCAST | Unpacking SA's looting crisis: Would pardoning Zuma help or hinder efforts to bring calm to SA?
In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, there can only be one topic worth delving into: this week we focus all our attention on SA's current looting crisis and how it came about.
July 16 2021 - 06:10
WILLIAM GUMEDE | Conspiracy or incompetence: why were SA’s security forces so slow to react?
With violence being so obvious a danger after Zuma was jailed, those tasked to protect us have a lot to answer for
July 16 2021 - 06:00
EDITORIAL | Keep the knee-jerk racism as well as the looters at bay
As people start feeling threatened, their latent prejudices come to the fore. This does no-one any good