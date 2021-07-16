LIVE UPDATES | Riots and looting: Is Ramaphosa's visit to KZN happening a little too late?

July 16 2021 - 09:36

President Ramaphosa visits KZN amid violent unrest and looting spree

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday visit the City of eThekwini in KwaZulu-Natal after days of unrest that have caused enormous damage.

According to a presidency statement on Friday morning, Ramaphosa’s first visit to the province since the outbreak of the unrest late last week was meant to “assess the impact of recent [unrest] and the deployment of security forces”.

Ramaphosa is expected to meet with the provincial government and the security forces, said the presidency.