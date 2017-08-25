“Bleep‚ no‚” said Morgan Gould‚ politely substituting a swear word‚ on whether he wrote himself off in an injury-prone period that seemed to indicate there was very little left for the 2010 World Cup-squad member to give in football.

This past season Gould was SuperSport United’s player of the season after a transfer to the Pretoria club two seasons ago that raised eyebrows‚ so injury-prone had the centreback become at Kaizer Chiefs.

This week Stuart Baxter‚ the coach who won league and cup trophies with Gould at Chiefs‚ handing the defender a “dreamcatcher” award at the end of Amakhosi’s hugely successful 2014-15 season for his heart in a particularly crocked season‚ then oversaw his rehabilitation at SuperSport‚ called Gould Back to Bafana Bafana.

Gould admitted the path back to being one of SA’s best centrebacks has not been easy.