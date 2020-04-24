COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | The devil is in the detail as SA awaits ministers to explain what level 4 means
April 24 2020 - 08:27
Forced isolation camps ‘are not only unethical but will do no good’
One of SA's leading medical ethicists has a huge problem with plans to isolate people who test positive for Covid-19 in camps.
April 24 2020 08:26
Families living in tents for years to be moved for fear of Covid-19
More than 60 families living in tents at Honeydew, west of Johannesburg, are due to be moved into temporary shelters, partly due to fears of people in the densely populated area being at risk of contracting Covid-19.
Mayoral committee member for housing in the City of Johannesburg Mlungisi Mabaso told TimesLIVE that temporary structures were being built for the 64 families living at plot 323 in Ruimsig, west of Johannesburg.
They will be among hundreds moved to temporary structures, with some staying in containers for almost four years now.
April 24 2020 - 08:24
Which areas will beat metros to lockdown freedom?
Provinces and districts with low Covid-19 infection rates are set to enjoy a relaxing of SA's strict lockdown regulations from May, President Cyril Ramaphosa signalled.
“Because Covid-19 confirmed case numbers and rates of infection differ across the country, alert levels will be determined at the provincial, and in some cases, the district level once the full nationwide lockdown ends,” on April 30, he said.
In areas where infection rates are high, the military will be activated to help government contain the pandemic.
April 24 2020 - 07:42
Court to rule on whether Muslims can pray under lockdown rules
The Pretoria high court is expected to rule next week on whether mosques should be opened for prayer “under limitations” during the lockdown.
Muhammed Bin Hassim Mohomed, Anas Mohammed Chotia and the As-Saadiqeen Islamic Centre are challenging President Cyril Ramaphosa to relax lockdown regulations so that they can be opened for daily prayers.
The matter reconvened on Thursday when advocate Feroz Boda argued that the country was not in a state of emergency and the regulations were subject to ordinary constitutional scrutiny.
April 24 2020 - 07:39
SA lockdown: Cape Town brewery fights hunger by making meals for the needy
Woodstock Brewery in Cape Town is repurposing its breweries to make meals which will be distributed to the needy for the duration of the lockdown, using funds raised from customers who bought beer vouchers before the business closed.
“Thanks for the offers to buy vouchers but we would rather sell beer again, in the normal way, when we are allowed to.
“For now, we want to focus on more pressing needs. We're repurposing our breweries into big soup kitchens to produce soup and porridge for the immediate needs of the less unfortunate,” reads a post on its Facebook page.
April 24 2020 - 07:37
Family spent 30 hours on the phone talking to dad before he died of Covid-19
A woman whose father died from Covid-19 related complications has shared details about the final hours of his life and how she and her family were on a 30-hour phone call with him because they were unable to visit him in hospital.
Forty-one-year-old Abby Adair Reinhard from Rochester, New York, shared the news about her father Don's death on Facebook.
Reinhard said the whole family spent two days on the phone with the 76-year-old as he remained unconscious in the hospital.
“My dad just died from Covid-19," Abby began the post.
April 24 2020 - 07:15
The devil is in the detail as SA awaits ministers to explain what level 4 means
With only a week left before South Africa enters level four of lockdown ministers involved in the Covid-19 national command council are faced with the task of explicitly outlining what level four really means.
President Cyril Ramaphosa downgraded lockdown regulations on Thursday allowing for the partial reopening of the economy in the country.
Ministers involved are yet to outline updated regulations for this new phase.
