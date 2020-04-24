COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | The devil is in the detail as SA awaits ministers to explain what level 4 means

April 24 2020 08:26

Families living in tents for years to be moved for fear of Covid-19

More than 60 families living in tents at Honeydew, west of Johannesburg, are due to be moved into temporary shelters, partly due to fears of people in the densely populated area being at risk of contracting Covid-19.

Mayoral committee member for housing in the City of Johannesburg Mlungisi Mabaso told TimesLIVE that temporary structures were being built for the 64 families living at plot 323 in Ruimsig, west of Johannesburg.

They will be among hundreds moved to temporary structures, with some staying in containers for almost four years now.