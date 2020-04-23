COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Which lockdown regulations will Ramaphosa relax?
April 23 2020 - 10:27
WATCH | 'That guy lied': Fikile Mbalula explains viral video and arrest
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has set the record straight after a controversial video saw him being slammed for his actions.
The viral video shows Mbalula asking for a motorist to be arrested after he allegedly lied about buying food and did not have a permit.
Mbalula's actions in this video are unacceptable!— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) April 22, 2020
1. No permit is required to buy essentials.
2. This is why we proposed a Parliamentary ad-hoc committee for Executive oversight & protection of civil liberties.
Regulations must be enforced in a fair and reasonable manner. pic.twitter.com/xZBkUlmq4p
April 23 2020 - 10:00
WATCH | Youth lead in Prince Albert's lockdown
April 23 2020 - 09:58
Garlic, pets, antibiotics: what Saffers 'know' about Covid-19
Despite a deluge of information, South Africans are a little clueless about how Covid-19 works.
While they claim to know “a great deal”, this poll tells a very different story.
April 23 2020 - 09:50
Buy pizza now at discount and eat it after the coronavirus lockdown
In a bid to ensure their businesses survive the lockdown crunch, owners are exploring different ways to keep afloat and their employees paid.
One of these companies is Roman's Pizza.
The company has started selling vouchers for pizzas, offering customers discounts once the lockdown is lifted.
April 23 2020 - 09:00
What happens if your drivers license expires during lockdown?
REMINDER from our frequently asked questions— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) April 23, 2020
Should your drivers’ licence expire during the lockdown it shall be deemed to remain valid until the end of the lockdown, with the grace period of renewal within 14 working days thereafter unless otherwise determined. #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/cSJPeAjorO
April 23 2020 - 08:00
'Ramaphosa's plans to gradually reopen the economy must be clear': Herman Mashaba
Former City of Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba says has challenged President Cyril Ramaphosa to be transparent with South Africans when he outlines government's plans to gradually reopen the country's economy on Thursday.
"In a time of great uncertainty, the president has a responsibility to confide in the people of South Africa and be open and transparent about the actions of government tonight."
April 23 2020 - 07:40
Which lockdown regulations will Ramaphosa relax?
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce government's plans to gradually ease lockdown regulations.
"On Thursday, I will address the nation on the measures that will be taken beyond the nationwide lockdown to reopen the economy."
April 23 2020 - 07:33
How SA doctors will grapple with questions of life and death
SA is preparing for unprecedented rationing of critical care beds and ventilators – and the attendant ethical nightmares.
The question is, who gets this equipment and who doesn’t?
April 23 2020 - 07:26
Leaked: what life will be like after lockdown
A leaked document on the lockdown lends credence to the stark reality that crippling restrictions are going nowhere.
And while the presidency insists the document is outdated, sources say it was presented to cabinet on Monday.
April 23 2020 - 07:25
Limpopo teacher laments e-learning as pupils 'climb rocks to find cell network'
High school teacher Pabalelo Mphahlele is worried about her pupils in Limpopo.
“Most of my learners don’t have access to computers or smartphones, which makes it hard to learn via e-learning,” she told TimesLIVE.
“Another thing is I work in the rural areas of Sekhukhune, where ... you have to go outside the gate and climb the rocks just to make a call. The network is a problem, which is why e-learning won't work for learners from my school.”