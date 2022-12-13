Politics

ANC elective conference 2022

Everything you need to know about the ruling party's conference, taking place from December 16 to 20 at the Nasrec Johannesburg Expo Centre

13 December 2022 - 09:40

LATEST NEWS

News

ANC elective conference set to inject more than ...

The Gauteng Tourism Authority estimates the ANC elective conference will inject more than R257m into the visitor ...

Belinda Pheto
Reporter
Politics

Zweli Mkhize upbeat ahead of crucial conference

ANC presidential hopeful Dr Zweli Mkhize has expressed optimism ahead of the ANC national conference this week.

By Nqubeko Mbhele
News

Black Business Council urges ANC conference to tackle Eskom blackouts

The Black Business Council has asked the 55th national conference of the ANC, starting on Friday, to deal with ...

Ernest Mabuza
Journalist
Politics

WATCH | I'll bring the ANC back to people, says Nomvula Mokonyane as she ...

ANC deputy secretary-general hopeful Nomvula Mokonyane says the party needs someone who can help reconnect it with the ...

By Ihsaan Haffejee and THABO TSHABALALA
Politics

Carl Niehaus expelled from ANC for Zuma arrest antics

The ANC national disciplinary committee has expelled former ANC spokesperson Carl Niehaus after a disciplinary hearing ...

Mawande AmaShabalala
Political journalist

OPINION & ANALYSIS

Opinion & Analysis

EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Let’s talk about the morning after the re-election of ...

Let's keep this simple and blunt. What will the ANC and our country look like the morning after President Cyril ...

Eusebius McKaiser
Contributor and analyst
Opinion & Analysis Editor's Choice

MAKHUDU SEFARA | It's time to do the right thing, Mr President. Step down

While the expert report was commissioned by parliament, the terrain of this battle is the NEC meeting taking place on ...

Makhudu Sefara
Editor: TimesLIVE
Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | Don’t wait with bated breath for anything new from the ANC

Forget about the hot air coming out of the party’s elective conferences

Justice Malala
Columnist
Opinion & Analysis

PATRICK BULGER | State of Capture: Cyril Ramaphosa is a prisoner of the ANC

Like the hapless Pik Botha many years ago, the president is presented as the acceptable face of a notorious party that ...

Patrick Bulger
Columnist

LISTEN ARTICLES

Politics

PODCAST | A fish rots from the head and the ANC's NEC nominees are giving ...

The much-anticipated ANC national elective conference takes place next week at Nasrec in Johannesburg.

Mike Siluma
Sunday Times deputy editor
Politics

PODCAST | Phumulo Masualle on why Ramaphosa must go, ANC factions, NEC, ...

Remove the dark cloud over Mkhize so that we deal with facts, he says

Mawande AmaShabalala
Political journalist
Politics

PODCAST | Mashatile talks positions, SOEs, Phala Phala, former presidents

Paul Mashatile hosted the Sunday Times Politics Weekly team at his home to chat, rolling up his sleeves to be “hands on ...

Kgothatso Madisa
Journalist
subscribe