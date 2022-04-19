×

South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal Floods

News, facts, figures, interviews, views and analysis of the impact of the floods that ravaged KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape

19 April 2022 - 11:30

LATEST NEWS

Politics

National state of disaster declared after ...

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday evening that cabinet had resolved to declare a national State of Disaster to ...

By TIMESLIVE
News

Death toll rises to more than 400 as KZN counts the cost of the floods

The death toll in the floods in KwaZulu-Natal has risen to 443, with an estimated 63 people still missing.

Gill Gifford
Senior journalist
News

Policewoman dies in KZN flood operation, alongside dog trying to help her

A policewoman, as well as a police dog who had tried to save her, died on Sunday during a flood search and rescue ...

By Mfundo Mkhize
Politics

READ IN FULL | President Ramaphosa announces declaration of national state ...

A national state of disaster has been declared to help communities of badly flooded parts of SA.

By TIMESLIVE
News

KZN floods: Aid from around the world pours in for flood victims

South Africans have opened their hearts and wallets for the victims of the floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

By Staff Reporter

LATEST NEWS

News

KZN government appeals to funeral conductors to ...

“Regarding mortuaries, we are in control of the situation through the department of health. We have completed 243 ...

Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
Politics

Sihle Zikalala responds to suggestion he should have queued for water with ...

A video of a tanker delivering water to the premier's north coast home went viral over the weekend.

Kyle Zeeman
Digital Editor
Politics

WATCH | EFF donate blankets and food to KZN flood victims

Over the Easter weekend, EFF MPs Makoti Sibongile Khawula and Marshall Mzingisi Dlamini led the donation initiative in ...

Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
News

eThekwini employee was not stealing flood donor aid, says city

A video of alleged flood donor aid theft from Durban's Virginia airport which has gone viral is "fake news".

By TIMESLIVE
News

Charlize Theron rallies donations for KZN relief aid

SA-born Hollywood actress Charlize Theron, who maintains ties with SA through her charitable work, has launched a ...

Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter

OPINION & ANALYSIS 

Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Here’s Cyril’s chance to guard relief ...

I am willing to accept that Ramaphosa is constrained rather than weak, but at some point he will have to be strong

Tom Eaton
Columnist
Opinion & Analysis

WENDY KNOWLER | Beware: some flood-hit write-offs will end up in used-car ...

Many a car caught in a flood has gone on to be sold as an ‘ordinary’ used vehicle, its soggy past undisclosed to the ...

Wendy Knowler
Consumer journalist
Opinion & Analysis

SA’s rescuers need all the help we can give

Amid one of the worst natural disasters in SA’s history, search and rescue teams must be given all the assistance they ...

Sunday Times Daily
Editorial
Opinion & Analysis

SONGEZO ZIBI | Climate change is killing South Africans because our ...

We need serious political leaders who place national wellbeing at the centre of their politics

By Songezo Zibi
Opinion & Analysis

CARTOON | Ramaphosa's thoughts with KZN as another catastrophe hits

South Africa's thoughts and prayers have turned to KwaZulu-Natal after devastating floods and landslides ravaged the ...

By Brandan Reynolds
