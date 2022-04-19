KwaZulu-Natal Floods
News, facts, figures, interviews, views and analysis of the impact of the floods that ravaged KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape
National state of disaster declared after ...
President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday evening that cabinet had resolved to declare a national State of Disaster to ...
Death toll rises to more than 400 as KZN counts the cost of the floods
The death toll in the floods in KwaZulu-Natal has risen to 443, with an estimated 63 people still missing.
Policewoman dies in KZN flood operation, alongside dog trying to help her
A policewoman, as well as a police dog who had tried to save her, died on Sunday during a flood search and rescue ...
READ IN FULL | President Ramaphosa announces declaration of national state ...
A national state of disaster has been declared to help communities of badly flooded parts of SA.
KZN floods: Aid from around the world pours in for flood victims
South Africans have opened their hearts and wallets for the victims of the floods in KwaZulu-Natal.
KZN government appeals to funeral conductors to ...
“Regarding mortuaries, we are in control of the situation through the department of health. We have completed 243 ...
Sihle Zikalala responds to suggestion he should have queued for water with ...
A video of a tanker delivering water to the premier's north coast home went viral over the weekend.
WATCH | EFF donate blankets and food to KZN flood victims
Over the Easter weekend, EFF MPs Makoti Sibongile Khawula and Marshall Mzingisi Dlamini led the donation initiative in ...
eThekwini employee was not stealing flood donor aid, says city
A video of alleged flood donor aid theft from Durban's Virginia airport which has gone viral is "fake news".
Charlize Theron rallies donations for KZN relief aid
SA-born Hollywood actress Charlize Theron, who maintains ties with SA through her charitable work, has launched a ...
TOM EATON | Here’s Cyril’s chance to guard relief ...
I am willing to accept that Ramaphosa is constrained rather than weak, but at some point he will have to be strong
WENDY KNOWLER | Beware: some flood-hit write-offs will end up in used-car ...
Many a car caught in a flood has gone on to be sold as an ‘ordinary’ used vehicle, its soggy past undisclosed to the ...
SA’s rescuers need all the help we can give
Amid one of the worst natural disasters in SA’s history, search and rescue teams must be given all the assistance they ...
SONGEZO ZIBI | Climate change is killing South Africans because our ...
We need serious political leaders who place national wellbeing at the centre of their politics
CARTOON | Ramaphosa's thoughts with KZN as another catastrophe hits
South Africa's thoughts and prayers have turned to KwaZulu-Natal after devastating floods and landslides ravaged the ...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.